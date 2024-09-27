Royal Scion of Tripura, Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, on Thursday, stated that India has the power to divide Bangladesh and create another country.

Debbarma, who is also the founder of Tipra Motha, made these remarks while addressing a Mega Solidarity Rally in support of the minority people in Bangladesh.

“I didn’t come here as the founder of Tipra Motha, but as a member of the Maharaja's family, whose people in Brahmanbaria, Khagrachari, Comilla, and Chottogram in Bangladesh once ruled. It pains me to see that our people, who were part of Tripura 70 years ago, are now coming under attack. Their temples are being vandalized, churches attacked, and they are being killed. This is not the culture of Tripura, and it is not what is happening in Bangladesh. The Maharajas of Tripura fostered a culture that established mandirs, masjids, and provided land to Christians. This is the culture of Tripura. The India that created Bangladesh by dividing Pakistan is now being spoken against," he said.



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Pradyot highlighted that the tradition of Tripura embraces performing puja, respecting God, Buddha, and Christ.

“Today, Muslims also protect our Hindu goddesses, and namaz is still performed in Raj Baari. This is the culture of India and of us. However, the people in Bangladesh do not seem to respect this. Without Tripura, Bangladesh would not exist, nor would the Mukti Bahini. Bangladesh is now raising slogans against India, the country that once helped them. They say they will capture the Northeast and Tripura. The Muslims of India will teach the Muslims of Bangladesh what Islam truly is. We must unite to pressure the Indian government to expose Bangladesh and bring them in line," he said.

He further mentioned that Sheikh Hasina and her father, Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, were friends of India, which is why India remained silent.

“But now, that friendship no longer exists. If the people of Bangladesh think they can challenge us, I must remind them that by dividing Pakistan, India created Bangladesh, and now India has the power to create another country by dividing Bangladesh again. If you harm our minority people there in Bangladesh, we will not remain silent. India country belongs to Mahatma Gandhi, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, and Sam Manekshaw," he added.