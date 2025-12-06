IndiGo flight chaos: 9 flights at Agartala Airport cancelled, passengers left stranded

A major travel disruption hit Agartala’s Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport on Friday (December 5) as IndiGo abruptly cancelled nine flights, amounting to 18 cancelled operations including arrivals and departures. The airline attributed the cancellations to crew rostering issues, reportedly linked to newly imposed Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL) by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The sudden cancellations, compounded by multiple flight delays, threw the airport into disarray, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded and thousands more facing uncertainty. Four flights, including two to Kolkata, were delayed for more than seven hours, while two others faced roughly one-hour delays. Despite the disruptions, the airport managed to operate 15 flights—eight arrivals and seven departures—on Friday.

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Passengers slammed IndiGo for the lack of prior notice, with many discovering the cancellations only upon reaching the airport. “No messages, calls, or alerts were sent before the cancellations. We were left confused and frustrated,” said one traveller.

The disruption affected not only leisure travellers but also those from Tripura, neighbouring northeastern states, and Bangladesh who were en route for medical appointments, emergencies, or long-planned commitments. With daily footfall at MBB Airport ranging between 4,500 and 5,000, the sudden halt magnified the chaos.

Airport staff struggled to manage large crowds seeking rebooking, refunds, or alternate travel arrangements, while other carriers operate limited flights to and from Agartala.