Infiltration drops sharply along international border in Tripura; 366 brokers held in three years

The incidence of illegal infiltration in Tripura through the International Border (IB) has seen a significant decline since June 2025, according to a statement issued by the Superintendent of Police (Police Control).



Tripura shares 856 km-long international border with Bangladesh.

Authorities attribute the drop to intensified surveillance and a series of successful operations targeting border brokers and their accomplices.

Sources said that over the past three years, security forces have arrested 366 border brokers and accomplices under relevant legal provisions.



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“Multiple cases have also been registered against individuals involved in making fake documents and facilitating the transportation of illegal immigrants. Combined efforts of the Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) have been central to breaking the infiltrators’ network. The BSF continues to maintain strict vigilance along the international border, while Tripura State Rifles (TSR) personnel have been briefed on the issue to enhance coordination”, said police.

Police said that to strengthen monitoring beyond border areas, plainclothes security personnel have been deployed at Maharaja Bir Bikram (MBB) Airport in Agartala, major railway stations, and key bus terminals.

“The Special Branch has also been instructed to share intelligence related to infiltration without delay. Acting on such inputs, authorities have arrested several Bangladeshi and Rohingya infiltrators in recent months, along with multiple Indian brokers allegedly involved in aiding illegal crossings”, said the official.

Officials emphasise that continued cooperation between state police, BSF, and intelligence units remains crucial to sustaining the recent gains in curbing infiltration.