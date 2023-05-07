Retired IPS officer and mediator of Naga peace talks, AK Mishra, who will be looking after the constitutional demand of TIPRA Motha as interlocutor is expected to arrive in Tripura on May 8 after solving the problem in Manipur.

Speaking exclusively, Royal Scion and TIPRA Motha Chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma told India Today NE that the central government has appointed AK Mishra as the interlocutor to look after the constitutional demand for solving the problem of indigenous people living in Tripura.

Pradyot said that Mishra was supposed to be arrived in Tripura by the 8th of May, but due to the present condition in Manipur, he had to rush over there to solve the burning issues.

“It has been informed AK Mishra this morning to me that he has to rush down to Manipur because of the situation there and will be coming to Tripura after handling the crisis there. We understand the gravity of the situation there and will be waiting for the next date of announcement. I will be meeting the Home Minister as scheduled on the 10th of this month”, said Pradyot.

Pradyot who arrived here in Agartala on 5 May said that on 10 May he is going to meet the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the demand of constitutional demands.

“Many people laughed at me and when the interlocutor will arrive here, everything will be clear. I will continue my fight for a constitutional solution for the indigenous people of Tripura. And this fight is not for me but for my community”, said Pradyot.

Pradyot also called for an emergency meeting of the Tipra Motha leaders including the elected and non-elected members to decide the future course of our actions.

“Our struggle for a constitutional solution will be discussed and we will not compromise on our demands”, said Pradyot.

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