IPFT gears up for 2026 TTAADC polls, hopes for stronger comeback

The Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT), a key ally of the ruling BJP in Tripura, has announced its intent to contest the 2026 Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections with renewed strength and a resolve to perform better than its dismal showing in the 2021 polls.

At present, the TTAADC is governed by the Tipra Motha Party, with the BJP sitting in opposition. However, IPFT leaders asserted on Thursday that their organisation has regained momentum and is ready to reclaim political space in the tribal council.

Addressing the party’s Central Executive Meeting ahead of IPFT’s Foundation Day on August 23 — marked for its long-standing Tipraland demand — IPFT leader and Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia, along with party president and former minister Prem Kumar Reang, said the party is witnessing a revival.



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“In 2021, IPFT was organizationally weak due to several reasons and political conspiracies, which affected our performance. But now, our structure across the state has strengthened. Many who had left the party are now returning, and joining programmes are happening regularly,” Noatia said.

He emphasised that the party is preparing to play a pivotal role in the upcoming 2026 elections. “Our strategy will be finalised in due course, but IPFT is working tirelessly to consolidate its base. We remain committed to our demand for a separate state for TTAADC — a position we’ve held firmly for over 15 years,” he said.

The IPFT leadership expressed confidence that the party’s growing grassroots engagement and organizational rebuilding will translate into electoral gains in 2026.