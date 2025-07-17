Tripura’s Unakoti officials adopt villages to ensure scheme delivery

In a first-of-its-kind initiative aimed at strengthening grassroots governance, officials in Tripura’s Unakoti district have launched a novel programme where each government official adopts a gram panchayat or village committee to ensure that the benefits of central and state schemes reach every household.

The voluntary programme, spearheaded by Unakoti District Magistrate Tamal Majumder, seeks to bridge the gap between the district administration and rural communities by creating a direct channel of communication and accountability. The district comprises 92 gram panchayats and village committees.

“No additional remuneration will be provided to officials. This is a voluntary initiative to strengthen the emotional and administrative bond with the people,” Majumder told PTI over a phone call. “Each officer will be responsible for one gram panchayat or village committee and will visit the location after office hours to listen to people’s issues and take immediate steps for resolution,” he added.



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The programme aims to create a robust feedback mechanism. An online system is being developed to link all departments, allowing the district administration to get real-time updates from the field with a single click.

Officials have already begun field visits under the initiative. “We have started receiving valuable feedback. For example, during one visit, an officer discovered eight villages lacking proper road connectivity,” Majumder said. These insights, he noted, are vital in shaping better infrastructure and service delivery plans.

The initiative also places emphasis on inclusive development, with special attention to women and children. “We will make sure that all eligible villagers benefit from schemes like PMAY, clean drinking water, education, and healthcare,” the DM said.

A quarterly review mechanism has been put in place to assess the progress and challenges faced during implementation. Majumder expressed hope that the initiative would foster emotional bonding and a deeper understanding of the aspirations of rural communities living far from the district headquarters.

The district administration believes the approach could serve as a model for grassroots governance across the state.