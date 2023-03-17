The Tripura Government has appointed Jayanti Debbarma as the new Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the rank of the Minister of State.

Jayanti Debbarma is the daughter of the former revenue minister and chief of the Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) NC Debbarma.

Jayanti has contested from Asharambari Assembly Constituency from the ticket of IPFT but lost the election.

In an order signed by Under Secretary Jai Datta said, “In the interest of the public service, the Governor is pleased to appoint Smt. Jayanti Debbarma as Chairperson. Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights in the rank of the Minister of State, Government of Tripura with effect from the date she takes over the charge”.

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Earlier Himani Debbarma was looking after the post of Chairperson of the Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights.

Himani Debbarma also contested in this election from a BJP ticket in the Golaghati Assembly constituency and lost the poll.

Soon after the election, BJP NE In charge Sambit Patra said that the party has decided to provide a Chairpersons post in the rank of the Minister of State to IPFT candidate Jayanti Debbarma and BJP candidate and vice president Patal Kanya Jamatia.

Later, in another order, the state government said that the Governor is pleased to appoint Patal Kanya Jamatia as Chairperson, Tripura Rehabilitation Plantation Corporation Ltd. in the rank of the Minister of State, Government of Tripura with effect from the date she takes over the charge.

On Twitter, Tripura Chief minister Dr Manik Saha said, " On the appointment of Ms Jayanti Debbarma as the Chairperson of "Tripura Commission for Protection of Child Rights" and Ms Patalakanya Jamatia as the Chairperson of "Tripura Rehabilitation Plantation Corporation Limited", I congratulate and congratulate both of them".