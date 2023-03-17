13 MLAs of TIPRA Motha took oath in the legislative assembly on March 17. The oath-taking ceremony was administered by Pro-tem speaker Binay Bhusan Das.

Later, after coming out from the oath-taking ceremony of TIPRA Motha MLA in Tripura Assembly, Pradyot said they are sitting in the opposition and they will have to work like a responsible opposition party.

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“In each and every aspect we will ask questions to the Government inside the assembly and outside too. As an opposition party, we are going to fight with the government in the streets, in villages and in the assembly. But we will do it with responsibility and we will not bring any sort of violence which will disturb the peace and harmony of the state of Tripura”, he told reporters.

He however claimed that he will not take a single post in ministry and will die, begger, till tribal people don’t get anything.

“When it comes to development, rights for tribals, water issue, we have to come together as oppositions and speak on one voice. We will take on the government peacefully”, he added.