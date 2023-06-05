In a significant development, the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Jagat Prakash Nadda, is expected to arrive in Tripura on June 18.

Reliable sources from the BJP have confirmed to India Today NE that JP Nadda will be visiting Santirbazar in Tripura's South district to address a party rally on June 18.

“A recent meeting was held, chaired by Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha and BJP state president Rajib Bhattacharya, along with other party leaders, to ensure the success of the event. The rally marks the beginning of the party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections next year”, said the source.

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The source mentioned that the rally will focus on two main topics: the celebration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office and the upcoming Lok Sabha election. It is anticipated that during his visit, JP Nadda will also hold meetings with senior BJP leaders in the state to discuss plans and strengthen the organization for the upcoming election.

The BJP is looking forward to organizing a grand and impactful event, showcasing their support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure and setting the tone for their campaign in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.