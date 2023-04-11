Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh was appointed as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court on April 11, said an official notification.

''The President is pleased to appoint Shri Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh, Judge of the Jharkhand High Court, to be the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court with effect from the date he assumes charge of his office,” the notification read.

The Supreme Court Collegium on February 7 had recommended the appointment of Justice Singh as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court following the retirement of his predecessor Justice Jaswant Singh.

Judge Aparesh Kumar Singh, who was born on July 7, 1965, graduated with honours from the University of Delhi with a BA and an LLB degree.

From 1990 to 2000, he worked as an advocate at the Patna High Court, and in the High Court of Jharkhand since 2001 till he got appointed as Judge of Jharkhand High Court.

He was confirmed as a permanent judge of the Jharkhand high court in 2014 after being appointed as an additional judge there in 2012.

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