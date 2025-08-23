Justice must be fair, fast, and affordable: Tripura CM Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Saturday underscored the importance of delivering justice in a manner that is fair, fast, and affordable, urging both advocates and judges to work with greater dedication for the welfare of the people.

Dr. Saha made the remarks while inaugurating the new Court of Sub-Divisional Judicial Magistrate and Civil Judge (Junior Division) at Mohanpur, calling the occasion a “historic milestone” in the development of the subdivision.

Highlighting Tripura’s judicial infrastructure, the Chief Minister said, “Tripura currently has eight district courts and 15 sub-divisional courts. With Mohanpur, the number has risen to 16. Keeping this court as a model, we will establish more such courts across other sub-divisions.”



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Emphasizing the role of the judiciary in nation-building, Dr. Saha stressed that delays often occur when advocates appear unprepared, causing hardship to people awaiting justice. “Judges keenly observe advocates. If lawyers come unprepared, judgments get delayed. At a time when information is easily available through technology, we must ensure justice is delivered without delay,” he remarked.

The Chief Minister also referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of development, security, and self-reliance, stating that the state government is committed to supporting the judiciary. “Justice must reach people at an affordable cost. With good governance as our guiding principle, Tripura is moving towards becoming a Viksit Tripura. Our economy, employment generation, women empowerment, and overall growth indicators are showing positive results, and the rise in GSDP is proof of a brighter future,” Dr. Saha added.