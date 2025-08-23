Tripura ruling ally IPFT reaffirms separate statehood demand, accuses left of weakening movement

The Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT), a ruling ally of the BJP-led Tripura government, has reiterated its longstanding demand for a separate state, vowing to continue its struggle through democratic means.

Addressing a public meeting in Agartala on the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) Day, party General Secretary and Cooperation Minister Shukla Charan Noatia said that despite repeated attempts by the former Left Front government to undermine the organisation, the IPFT has regained strength and unity.

“In 2009, under the leadership of the late N.C. Debbarma, our journey began with the central demand of full statehood for the autonomous district. That demand remains unchanged even today,” Noatia said. He recalled that in 2016, the party was allegedly prevented from holding a public meeting in Agartala and faced attacks from CPIM cadres. “But today, in 2025, we are once again holding a public meeting in Agartala. This proves that IPFT is back. Our fight will continue through democratic methods,” he added.



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Speaking to journalists, IPFT President Prem Kumar Reang highlighted the significance of TTAADC Day, observed since 2008 to mark the constitutional recognition of the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council. “On August 23, 1984, then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi enacted a special law in Parliament to protect the interests of the Sixth Schedule communities, paving the way for the formation of TTAADC. Since then, we have been commemorating the day,” Reang said.

He further stated that the IPFT would intensify its movement in the coming days by organising meetings across districts and subdivisions to strengthen its constitutional and political demands. “Our initiatives will continue to push for a separate state with the Centre,” Reang asserted.