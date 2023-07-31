In an effort to enhance the cultural and spiritual significance of the Kasbeswari Maa temple at Kamalasagar in Sepahijala District, the Tourism Department of the Tripura Government has taken up a special role and devised a comprehensive plan for its beautification.

Kasbeswari Maa temple is located along the India-Bangladesh International Border in Kamalasagar under the Sepahijala District of Tripura.

The project has received significant financial backing of Rs 17.66 crore from the Asian Development Bank, making it a promising endeavor for the preservation of cultural heritage in the region.

Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury said the Tourism Department of the Tripura Government has taken a special role and plans to beautify the temple of Kasbeswari Maa at Kamalasagar with the financial support of 17 crore 66 lakhs from the Asian Development Bank.

“The work of making the outline of how this temple will be beautified has already started. Today at noon I was informed about the various issues related to the work that will be started for the beautification of Kasbeswari Maa temple in a new form. I visited the surroundings of the temples and provided necessary instructions and advice”, he said.

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