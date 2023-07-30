In a bid to boost tourism and provide much-needed relaxation to the people of Tripura, Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha on July 20, inaugurated the 'Weekend Tourist Hub' in front of the Ujjayanta Palace.

During the inauguration, Saha expressed that the initiative aims to create a space where individuals can relax during the weekend and find solace for their minds and bodies after their hectic work schedules.

“This weekend tourist hub is an innovative idea. After discussing with the Tourism Minister, we were inspired by similar hubs in foreign countries and thought of implementing it here. We have been planning this for the past few months and were determined to launch it before Durga Puja. I extend my gratitude to the Tourism Minister and his team for their efforts," added Saha.

He further said, “Both the brain and body have limitations. These innovative ideas were implemented to provide relaxation for people so that they can work with a fresh mind and spirit. The aim is to attract a large crowd, similar to the gatherings we have witnessed during small programs near Laxmi Narayan Temple. We have created a platform for tourists, and during the G-20 summit, our tourist spots left a positive impression on the delegates. The connectivity, which was already improved under the guidance of PM Modi, plays a crucial role for tourists. The constructions of the National Highway and ongoing work on the Rope Ways have further enhanced accessibility”.

The Chief Minister also mentioned that the weekend tourist hub will also benefit traders in the state.

Additionally, he directed officials to explore the possibility of organizing music programs and poetry conferences, providing a platform for local talents.

“The government is also planning to display traditional dresses of our 19 tribes, allowing tourists to wear them and take photographs, similar to the trend in Kashmir. This initiative reflects the state government's commitment to promoting the culture and heritage of all its people”, he said.

Safety is a priority, and the CM has instructed the police to maintain strict vigilance to avert any potential problems and ensure a safe environment for tourists.

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