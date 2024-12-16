As many as 343 Divyangjan players across the eight districts will participate in the state-level 'Khelo Tripura Para Games,' which will be held at Swami Vivekananda Maidan on December 18-19.

Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Tinku Roy announced this at a press conference held at the Secretariat Press Conference Hall today.

The Sports Minister said that the 'Khelo Tripura Para Games-2024' is a unique initiative as part of the celebration of Divyangjan Diwas, 2024. He added that to encourage the Divyangjan to participate in sports, the Para Games, jointly organized by the Social Welfare and Social Education Department and the Youth Affairs and Sports Department, will see competitors from all districts of the state participating.

Speaking at the press conference, the Sports Minister said that about 343 Divyangjan players from eight districts of the state will participate in the Khelo Tripura Para Games. The games are planned to feature 14 events.

“This includes a cricket match for visually impaired people. Two teams have been formed for this. One team is the Uttaranchal team (North Tripura, Unakoti, Dhalai, Khowai districts), and the other team is the Dakshinchal team (West Tripura, Sepahijala, Gomati, South Tripura districts). There will also be football, wheelchair race, shot put, chess, 50-meter race, long jump, carrom, tug-of-war, ring throw, musical ball (men), musical chair (women), standing board jump (boys and girls), and buchi game,” said the Minister.



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The Sports Minister said that on the occasion of the Khelo Tripura Para Games, 50 exhibition stalls will be opened at Swami Vivekananda Maidan.

“Information on the developmental work of various departments will be displayed in them. Various mobility aids, including wheelchairs, will be provided to the differently-abled through the Social Welfare and Social Education Department. Apart from this, a medical camp will also be opened there to provide medical services to the differently-abled,” the Minister told the press conference.

The Sports Minister also said in the press conference that the Department of Social Welfare and Social Education has taken a special initiative to provide social allowance to those Divyangjan persons (60 percent and above) who have not yet received social allowance despite their eligibility.

“For this, stalls will be opened immediately during the competition to provide social allowance. Two such eligible persons will be provided with allowance on the stage of the event. 2,779 new persons will be provided with such allowance. At the Khelo Tripura Para Games, five meritorious Divyangjan students who have done well in the secondary examination will be given the Chief Minister's Divyangjan Merit Award of Rs. 24,000 each, and five meritorious Divyangjan students who have done well in the higher secondary examination will be given the Chief Minister's Divyangjan Merit Award of Rs. 54,000 each. Besides, UDID cards will be given to the Divyangjans at the event, which will have a unique number. With this, that Divyangjan person can get the facilities provided for Divyangjans anywhere in India,” he added.