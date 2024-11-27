Land Port Authority of India (LPAI) Chairman Aditya Mishra has stated that all 15 Land Ports in the country will soon be connected with software like Digi Yatra and Yatri Suvidha Portals to facilitate the smooth movement of passengers.



Mishra made this announcement after launching the Land Port Management System (LPMS) at Land Port Agartala.



He explained that LPMS is fully integrated with operations and software functionalities, providing a comprehensive view of activities.



“It allows monitoring of movements within the port, both on the cargo and passenger sides. The flow and movement will be determined and monitored by the software. Port operating systems or port community systems are already in place at seaports and airports. The advantage of this system is that it interacts with multiple databases. For example, when a BSF officer is stationed at the gate, they can see which truck is arriving next, identify the driver, authenticate the driver through the database, verify the truck, and determine its parking location. The entire process, from the truck entering the port to its movement and security checks, will be managed efficiently. The system will also help in sharing vital information,” said Mishra.



He expressed optimism that the system would become operational across all land ports within the next few months.



“One of the significant aspects is the passenger side, which we hope to implement very soon. Several software solutions have been tested at various ports, such as slot management and Suvidha at Petrapole Land Port. Passenger facilitation software like Digi Yatra has also been trialed at Petrapole. In different ways, we have experimented with these software solutions, and we hope that LPMS will integrate all of them into one platform and roll it out across all 15 land ports and future land ports,” he added.

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