Left Front slams Tripura govt over law and order collapse, job crisis; announces statewide movement

The Tripura Left Front State Committee on October 27 launched a sharp attack on the BJP-led state government, accusing it of presiding over a “complete breakdown of law and order” and failing to curb rising unemployment.

The committee announced a statewide movement to protest what it described as the government’s “total failure on all fronts.”

In a statement issued after its meeting, the Left Front alleged that incidents of violence against women, murders, and rapes have become almost daily occurrences, reflecting the administration’s inability to protect citizens. “The state has turned into a drug empire,” the statement said, pointing to the recent seizure of a railway wagon full of narcotics at Jirania railway station.

The committee claimed that local residents suspect ruling party leaders of being involved in the illegal drug trade “from top to bottom” in collusion with officials. “No real criminals are being caught. Only showpiece investigations are conducted to suppress the incidents,” it added, demanding an independent probe by skilled officers.

Warning of grave social consequences, the Left Front said the ongoing drug menace, corruption, and unemployment could destroy the state’s youth and future generations. It alleged that corruption has reached an “all-out form” under the present regime.



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Highlighting the worsening job scenario, the committee said large numbers of unemployed youths are being forced to migrate to other states in search of work. Citing a tragic case from Gandachara, it said that a poverty-stricken couple recently sold their seven-day-old baby for ₹10,000, underscoring the depth of the crisis. The party demanded immediate employment generation, timely payment of wages, and the safe reunion of such children with their mothers.

The Left Front also condemned the violent incidents in Shantir Bazar under Kamalpur subdivision on October 23, where several vehicles, shops, and houses were reportedly torched and looted during a bandh allegedly organized by the “Citizen Forum” with the backing of Tipra Motha. Calling the bandh “provocative” and “aimed at disturbing peace and unity among communities,” it said several people, including a police officer and an engineer, were injured and are undergoing treatment at GB Hospital.

The committee accused both Tipra Motha and the BJP of engaging in communal politics to divert attention from the state’s real problems of unemployment, corruption, and rising crime.

Concluding the meeting, the committee announced that the Left Front would soon launch a statewide agitation to protest the government’s failures. The meeting was attended by Left Front Convener Manik Dey, CPI(M) Central Committee member Naresh Jamatia, CPI State Council Secretary Milan Baidya, RSP’s Deepak Deb, Forward Bloc Secretary Paresh Sarkar, and Ashish Bhattacharya.