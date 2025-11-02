Logistics bottlenecks hinder growth of rubber-based industry in Tripura: Officials

Despite being India’s second-largest producer of natural rubber, Tripura continues to struggle with establishing a robust rubber-based manufacturing industry due to persistent logistical challenges, officials said on November 2.

Joint Rubber Production Commissioner (Rubber Board), Agartala, Saji N, said that around 70 per cent of the non-rubber components required to produce tyres or tubes have to be sourced from outside the state, which remains the key obstacle in setting up such units locally. “This has become a major challenge in the way to set up any manufacturing unit in the state,” he said.

Tripura currently has one tyre production unit operating in the Bodhjungnagar Industrial area in the West Tripura district.

According to the official, Tripura produces about 1,16,052 MT of natural rubber annually, which is largely used outside the state. “The local market is limited, and the consumption by manufacturing units is very low when it comes to setting up an industry. It may be consumed by a manufacturing unit in a month or two,” he said.

He, however, noted that rubber cultivation and the sale of rubber sheets have significantly improved the rural economy. Farmers in various parts of the state are earning consistent income through rubber production, and some are even receiving advance payments.



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The Rubber Board, in collaboration with the Automotive Tyre Manufacturers’ Association (ATMA), has launched new plantation initiatives under the Chief Minister’s Rubber Mission. The project aims to expand cultivation over 30,000 hectares across the Northeast within the next five years.

Tripura Rubber Upadak Samity (TRUSS) Secretary Pranab Bala highlighted that rubber growers have started producing quality sheets for small and medium-scale industries like footwear, mould manufacturing, and mat production. “We lack value addition to rubber-based industries, and that’s where the focus should be now,” Bala said.

To support the industry, the Rubber Board of India (RBI) also plans to provide mobile roller and smokehouse facilities to improve the quality of rubber sheets.

Officials emphasised that without proper logistics infrastructure and reliable local supply chains, Tripura’s potential as a major rubber-based industrial hub will remain unrealised.