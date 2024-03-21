Tripura Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury on Thursday said that people are eagerly waiting for Narendra Modi to be re-elected as Prime Minister of India, emphasizing that this time both candidates in Tripura will win with record margins in the Lok Sabha elections.



Tripura has two seats, including the East and West Parliamentary Constituencies, which will undergo elections on April 19 and 26.

Minister Chowdhury made these remarks while attending a door-to-door campaign in the Majlishpur Assembly Constituency under the West Parliamentary Constituency.

He mentioned that the party is receiving a tremendous response across the state during the door-to-door campaign.

"Throughout the state, in support of the East and West parliamentary constituency seats, we have organized this door-to-door campaign in every mandal. In the West parliamentary seat, our candidate is former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. In the Majlishpur Assembly Constituency, we have conducted door-to-door campaigns and are receiving a tremendous response from the people. In every area of this state, we are witnessing slogans supporting PM Modi such as 'Abki Baar 400 paar' and 'Firse Ekbar Modi Sarkar'. During our door-to-door visits, it's evident that people are eagerly waiting for Narendra Modi to continue as Prime Minister to safeguard the sovereignty, unity, and for the development of the country," said the Minister.

He expressed confidence in BJP's victory in this Lok Sabha Poll.

"This time, PM Modi will win with record votes, and our candidates will also secure victory. The participation of women is significant. This has been possible due to PM Modi's efforts towards the betterment and empowerment of women," he said.

Also read: Assam: Top Muslim leader from BJP joins Congress a month ahead of LS polls