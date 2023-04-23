Tripura Government on April 23 carried out a major reshuffle in the state’s Police department appointing Soumitra Dhar, IPS as Inspector General (IG) of (Law and Order).

In an order undersigned by, under secretary, Jai Datta said that GS Rao, IPS who was IG (Crime and Intelligence) was transferred and posted to IG (Tripura State Rifles and Ops) while Soumitra Dhar who was IG (Tripura State Rifles and Ops) was transferred and posted as IG (Law and Order). L Darlong, IPS who was IG (Law and Order) was transferred and posted as IG (Crime and Intelligence).

The state government has also appointed Ipper Manchak Dnyanob, IPS who returned from interstate deputation posted as DIG (Southern and Northern Range) in the same line Avula Ramesh Reddy, IPS was posted as DIG (Headquarter). Krishanendu Chakravertty, IPS who was Superintendent Of Police (SP) (Special Branch) with an additional charge of SP (Vigilance) was transferred and posted as in-Charge DIG of (Crime and Intelligence) with an additional charge of SP (Special Branch) and SP (Vigilance). Sudipta Das, IPS who was AIGP (Headquarter) was transferred and posted as SP (Economic Offence).

The government has also transferred and posted Sankar Debnath, IPS as AIGP (Headquarter) who was SP West District, and Kiran Kumar K who was posted as SP North District is now SP West District while Bhanupada Chakraborty, TPS was transferred and posted as SP North district from SP (Serious Crimes Economic Offence).

Rati Ranjan Debnath, IPS, SP Khowai district was transferred and posted as SP (Serious Crime) while Ramesh Yadav, IPS, who was SP Dhalai district was transferred and posted as SP Khowai district.

Avinash Rai, IPS new SP of Dhalai district, and Manik Das, TPS transferred and posted as SP traffic.

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