As the election for Tripura legislative Assembly is approaching, the All India Trinamool Congress (TMV) President Mamata Banerjee and National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely to arrive in the state in the first week of January.

Speaking in a press conference, TMC President Pijush Kanti Biswas said that both Mamata and Abhishek Banerjee are likely to arrive in Tripura in the first week of January.

On this day the names of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress State Committee and District Presidents were announced. Besides this, the selection committee was also announced.

The state committee has a total of 87 leaders, 10 from 10 districts appointed as district presidents and 2 from 2 districts appointed as District Chairman.

The TMC has nominated Rajeev Banerjee as the in-charge of the Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress.



Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress election committee was announced on December 23 and a total of 17 people have been placed in this election committee, where Biswas has been appointed as the chairman of the election committee and Ashish Lal Singh as the co-chairman of this committee.

"Today we have announced the state committee of Tripura Pradesh Trinamool Congress along with other branch organizations. Our state committee has 87 people. We will have observations in every block of the state. All India Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee are likely to visit Tripura in the first week of January," Biswas said.

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