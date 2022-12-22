Tripura Police arrested two drug peddlers and seized brown sugar from their possession in Agartala city on December 21.

The police also seized a four-wheeler vehicle that was used for the transportation of narcotic substances and seized cash amounting to Rs 20,500.

Addressing a press conference this evening, Sadar Sub-divisional Police officer (SDPO) Ajay Kumar Das said they had received information two persons in a vehicle carrying Brown Sugar were roaming in the Maharajganj Bazar area of Agartala city.

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“When we received the input we alerted the police stations and deployed them for search operations. During the search operation, a vehicle tried to escape the check suspiciously. The cops chased it and seized the vehicle. We seized 22 grams of Brown Sugar from the vehicle and 450 small containers stuffed with the drugs. Cash worth Rs 20,500 was also seized”.

The SDPO said that they were identified as Pijush Das and Prasenjit Dey.

“Both the accused are from the outskirts of Agartala city. The prima facie evidence suggests that they have been working with a drug supply chain active in the city. We shall produce them before the Court with a prayer of police remand”, he added.