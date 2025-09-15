Man arrested with cannabis worth Rs 15 lakh in Tripura border village

In a major crackdown on cross-border drug smuggling, Tripura Police in collaboration with the Border Security Force (BSF) and Tripura State Rifles (TSR) seized cannabis worth ₹15.30 lakh from Sepahijala district and arrested one person.

According to officials, the operation was carried out by Sonamura Police Station along with the 81st Battalion BSF and 11th Battalion TSR at Batadhula, a border area under Sonamura subdivision. During the raid, 102 kilograms of dried ganja was recovered from the possession of a suspected peddler.

The accused has been identified as Mohammad Mostafa (29), a resident of Kamalnagar Krishna Dula under Sonamura Police Station. He was allegedly preparing to smuggle the consignment across the Batadhula border into Bangladesh.



Also Read: PM Modi to unveil redeveloped Tripureswari temple on September 22: Tripura CM

Officer-in-Charge Tapas Das said initial interrogation revealed that Mostafa was part of a larger network involved in cross-border narcotics trade. Police believe more people may be linked to the racket, and further arrests are expected.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act at Sonamura Police Station. The accused will be produced before court, with police seeking custody for further investigation.