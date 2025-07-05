Man sentenced to seven years RI for killing woman in North Tripura

A man has been convicted and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for killing a woman in 2019, according to a press release issued by Tripura Police on Friday.

The Sessions Judge of Dharmanagar, North Tripura District, found 36-year-old Sanjoy Ghosh of Sanicharra, under Churaibari Police Station, guilty of murdering Kanchanbala Nath at her residence in East Hurua, Gowala Basti, under Dharmanagar Police Station.

The incident took place during the night of June 29–30, 2019. Ghosh was arrested during the investigation and later charged under Sections 302 and 380 of the Indian Penal Code.



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The court sentenced Ghosh to rigorous imprisonment for life and imposed a fine of ₹10,000 under Section 302 (murder). In default of payment, he will have to undergo an additional six months of simple imprisonment.

Additionally, he has been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of ₹5,000 under Section 380 (theft in dwelling house). In default, he will serve three more months of simple imprisonment.

Police credited the conviction to the thorough investigation led by WSI Swarna Debbarma of Dharmanagar Women Police Station, who submitted the charge sheet that led to the court’s verdict.