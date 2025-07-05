Tripura CM launches TSAAF to elevate school standards, vows to make state a hub of educational excellence

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha on Friday launched the Tripura School Assessment and Accreditation Framework (TSAAF), a transformative initiative aimed at enhancing the quality of education and infrastructure in schools across the state.

The new framework, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), is designed to evaluate institutional performance, identify gaps, and promote a culture of continuous improvement within the school system.

“I want each school in Tripura to become a centre of excellence to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047,” said CM Saha while addressing the gathering at the launch event. He emphasised that the state government is investing heavily in education infrastructure and that the overall learning environment in Tripura has improved considerably in recent years.

Highlighting recent academic achievements, the Chief Minister noted that Tripura is now the third fully literate state in India after Mizoram and Goa. “The pass percentages at both the Class 10 and higher secondary levels have shown significant improvement this year. Vidayajyoti schools affiliated with CBSE recorded remarkable growth, with pass percentages rising by 26% and 21% respectively compared to 2024,” he said.



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Dr. Saha also addressed the issue of teacher shortages in the state. Referring to the controversial termination of 10,323 teachers following a Supreme Court verdict, he said, “Everyone knows a vacuum was created in the teaching workforce due to reasons known to all.” He assured that the government is actively working to bridge this gap.

“We are recruiting qualified teachers through the Tripura Teachers’ Recruitment Board (TRBT). Recently, 226 graduate and undergraduate teachers have been appointed. The government is committed to filling vacancies without compromising on quality,” he added.

With the launch of TSAAF, Tripura aims to institutionalise standards-based assessment across its schools and lay the foundation for an inclusive, future-ready education system.