In a delightful gesture, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has sent a bountiful gift of 500 kilograms of mangoes to Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura as a part of ‘Fruit Diplomacy’.

This annual tradition reflects the strong bond between the neighboring countries and the precious cargo, packed with luscious mangoes, arrived at Agartala through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post at noon on June 15.

Assistant High Commissioner of Bangladesh in Agartala, Arif Mohammad, along with First Secretary of the Embassy, Rezaul Haque Chowdhury, First Secretary Al Amin, and other embassy officials, were present at the Akhaura border to oversee the proceedings.

Arif Mohammad expressed his joy at the occasion, stating that it was a remarkable day as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had sent approximately 500 kilograms of mangoes for Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha of Tripura.

“The mangoes were received through the Agartala-Akhaura Integrated Check Post, and every effort would be made to hand them over to the esteemed Chief Minister by today. This gesture not only brings joy but also serves as a reminder of the deep-rooted relationship between Tripura and Bangladesh”, said the official.

After receiving the gift, the Chief Minister said, “Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina has sent delicious mangoes as a gift. This evening the officials of the Bangladesh Assistant High Commission in Agartala came to my official residence and handed over this gift to me. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I express my sincere thanks”.

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