Manik Sarkar slams BJP-led Tripura govt, alleges 'reign of loot' and widespread corruption

Former Tripura Chief Minister and senior CPI(M) leader Manik Sarkar launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government in Tripura, accusing it of rampant corruption and poor governance.

Sarkar made the remarks while addressing a protest rally organized by the CPI(M) against recent hikes in essential commodities and utility services.

Sarkar alleged that the state was under a “reign of loot,” saying, “Corruption has permeated every level of governance. The BJP government is the epitome of corruption. What we are witnessing today is nothing short of a loot raj in Tripura. Now, Tipra Motha has also joined in.”

Senior CPI(M) leaders, including Jitendra Chowdhury and former minister Manik Dey joined Sarkar at the rally. They condemned the recent surge in power tariffs, CNG, PNG, drinking water, and Gomati milk prices, stating that the common people were being crushed under the burden of spiraling costs.



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Sarkar targeted the BJP’s unfulfilled promises from both the 2018 and 2023 elections, calling them “hollow gimmicks.” He said even the Union finance minister’s promise of central financial aid turned out to be a “mere strategy to grab power.”

Chowdhury echoed Sarkar's views, accusing the BJP of betraying public trust and pushing “smart meters” without proper consent. “Citizens are facing relentless price hikes and new tax burdens,” he said, adding that the government’s policies are causing widespread distress.

The CPI(M) also criticized Tipra Motha’s alliance with the BJP in the 2023 Assembly elections, accusing the regional party of misleading the public. They particularly targeted the functioning of the Autonomous District Council (ADC), claiming a shortage of essentials and stalled development projects in tribal areas.

The CPI(M) vowed to intensify its resistance both inside and outside the Assembly, urging people to unite against the BJP’s alleged anti-people policies and deteriorating governance in Tripura.