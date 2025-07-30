Tripura BJP team visits Asarambari after alleged Tipra Motha attack

A high-level delegation of the ruling BJP, including Ministers, MLAs, and Members of District Councils, visited Asarambari Assembly Constituency in Khowai district following an alleged attack on BJP workers by Tipra Motha supporters during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat program on Sunday.

The visit was aimed at assessing the situation, meeting the victims, and issuing a stern warning against further political violence.

BJP leader Rampada Jamatia told the media that the violence was initiated by former CPIM workers who had joined the Tipra Motha Party after the BJP came to power. He criticised the continuation of demands for Greater Tipraland and blamed regional parties for fueling division and unrest. Jamatia urged the central leadership, including Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, to intervene to restore peace in the region.

“We formed an alliance with IPFT in 2018, and even then, we faced similar attacks. Now the Tipra Motha Party is repeating history. It’s tribal versus tribal, and this needs to stop. The Centre must seriously think about this,” said Jamatia, adding that the party delegation assured local BJP workers of full support.



Also Read: Tripura Congress demands home minister’s resignation over deteriorating law and order

He also called on Tipra Motha MLA and current minister Animesh Debbarma to clarify his role, alleging that his supporters were involved in Sunday’s attack. “We will meet the Chief Minister and demand strict action. Law must prevail,” he stated.

Tripura Minister Santana Chakma, who was also part of the visit, condemned the attack and confirmed that several BJP workers were still hospitalised due to the injuries sustained. “This happened during a peaceful program. We want peace, and we will respond to any unrest through democratic means,” she added.

Former MP Rebati Tripura also condemned the violence, calling it unacceptable in a democratic setup. The BJP delegation met with Khowai District Superintendent of Police, Randitya Das, to press for an impartial investigation into the matter and action against those involved.