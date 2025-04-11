A mild earthquake measuring 4.0 on the Richter scale rattled parts of Tripura on Thursday afternoon, triggering momentary panic among residents.

However, there have been no reports of casualties or property damage so far.

According to the Meteorological Department in Agartala, the tremor was recorded at 4:22 PM, with its epicenter located in neighboring Bangladesh, specifically near Ramganj Upazila, at 24.05° latitude and 91.37° longitude, and at a depth of 10 kilometers.



Also Read: Tripura’s Narsinghgarh Stadium set to host first IPL match in 2026

The quake was felt across multiple regions in Bangladesh, including Chittagong, Rajshahi, Sylhet, and Rangpur, while light tremors were also reported from parts of Mizoram and Meghalaya.

In Tripura, the tremors were felt distinctly in several areas, prompting people to rush out of buildings. Fortunately, no damage to infrastructure or injury to life has been reported, officials confirmed. Authorities have urged residents to stay calm and alert, assuring that monitoring is ongoing.

It is worth noting that Tripura falls under Seismic Zone V, making it one of the most earthquake-prone areas in India. Regular preparedness and community awareness remain essential to mitigate risks from future seismic activity.