Molestation allegation sparks protest, bus services halted in Tripura’s Bishramganj

Tripura Police has initiated an investigation after an indigenous woman was allegedly molested inside a bus, leading to the vandalisation of the bus and some other vehicles in protest by a group of demonstrators in Bishramganj of Tripura’s Sepahijala district.

Meanwhile, bus drivers have also decided to halt their services indefinitely along the Agartala-Sonamura route—from Sepahijala to West District—demanding a fair and transparent investigation into the incident.

Tripura Police sources said the tribal woman was travelling from Agartala to Master Para in Bishramganj when the alleged assault took place inside the bus. The woman reportedly managed to contact her relatives over the phone while still in the vehicle. Upon arrival at Bishramganj, enraged family members and locals allegedly attacked and vandalised the passenger vehicle, triggering chaos in the area.



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Police further said that soon after the incident, senior officials—including Inspector General (Law and Order) Manchak Ipper, Sepahijala Superintendent of Police Bijoy Debbarma, and forces from Bishramganj and Bishalgarh Police Stations, along with Tripura State Rifles (TSR)—rushed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

The police have also clamped Section 163 of the BNSS to manage the law and order situation.

“We are yet to identify the culprit. So far, the situation remains peaceful. We have launched an investigation into the incident,” said a police officer who didn’t wish to be named.

Reacting to the matter, Tipra Motha Party founder and royal scion Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma said, “What has happened in Bishramganj last night was alarming. This is not about Tribal/Non-Tribal but about a woman’s modesty—regardless of her background—being outraged. I also believe that the reaction, where a mob took matters into their own hands, is simply unacceptable. I have personally spoken to the victim and her mother as well and assured them all support. I also spoke to the DG, who has assured that the rule of law will be upheld. I once again appeal for peace, and let me say one thing—violence never solves problems; it only divides people.”