Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that the newly elected Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, will set a new direction for the state's development.

Dr Saha made this statement after visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri.

The Chief Minister attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister and other ministers at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar earlier today.

Speaking with reporters, Dr Saha said that he performed a holy act by offering worship to Lord Jagannath after 22 years.

“It feels good. Today, after attending the oath-taking ceremony, I came here on behalf of the people of Tripura. I believe that the new Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, will set a new direction for the state's development.

Progress in Odisha is just a matter of time. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I want to congratulate the people of Odisha.

I prayed to Lord Jagannath to keep everyone happy and peaceful because, without peace, development is not possible. The people of Odisha need development,” he said.



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