New Odisha CM to propel state towards development: Tripura CM
Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that the newly elected Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, will set a new direction for the state's development.
Tripura Chief Minister Prof. Dr. Manik Saha said that the newly elected Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, will set a new direction for the state's development.
Dr Saha made this statement after visiting the Jagannath Temple in Puri.
The Chief Minister attended the oath-taking ceremony of the newly elected Chief Minister and other ministers at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar earlier today.
Speaking with reporters, Dr Saha said that he performed a holy act by offering worship to Lord Jagannath after 22 years.
“It feels good. Today, after attending the oath-taking ceremony, I came here on behalf of the people of Tripura. I believe that the new Chief Minister of Odisha, Mohan Majhi, will set a new direction for the state's development.
Progress in Odisha is just a matter of time. On behalf of the people of Tripura, I want to congratulate the people of Odisha.
I prayed to Lord Jagannath to keep everyone happy and peaceful because, without peace, development is not possible. The people of Odisha need development,” he said.
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