The newly elected members of the state legislative assembly of Tripura will take the oath of office in the assembly's conference room on March 16.

The oath will be administered by protem speaker, Binoy Bhusan Das.

Secretary of the state gathering in a warning mentioned all the recently chosen MLAs for accompany the endorsement gave by concerned Bringing Officers back.

On March 24, the newly formed state assembly will begin its first session. The session will be conducted by Governor Satyadeo Narain Arya in accordance with Section 174(1) of the Indian Constitution, informed the state assembly secretary via a notification.

With the presence of the leaders of four political parties, including the BJP, CPI(M), Congress, and TIPRA Motha, the state assembly will experience a brand-new atmosphere this time around.

The ICA department announced in a press release that the swearing-in ceremony for the Thirteenth Legislative Assembly's newly elected members will take place on March 16 at 11 a.m. in the Tripura Legislative Assembly's session hall.

The Secretary of the State Legislative Assembly issued a circular requesting the newly elected members of the Legislative Assembly to attend the oath-taking ceremony on March 16 with their respective election certificates.

Even though CPI(M) will not be in the opposition this time, the regional party TIPRA Motha may be ready to join the opposition bench for the first time in Tripura's history. However, efforts are also being made to include two TIPRA Motha ministers in the cabinet.

Although TIPRA did not reveal the name of their opposition leader, it is anticipated that TIPRA Motha MLA Animesh Debbarma would serve as opposition leader in the house.

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