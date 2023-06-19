In a strategic move to fortify the Congress party in Tripura, the newly elected President of the Pradesh Congress Committee Asish Kumar Saha has outlined his vision to revitalize the organization.

With a strong focus on uniting the old guards and the vibrant youth, the president aims to consolidate the party's position and foster democratic values in the state.

“Soon under the direction of the All India Congress Committee (AICC), the Pradesh committee would be formed in a new manner. As I become president of Pradesh Congress my first priority would be strengthening the organization”, said Saha over the phone with India Today NE.

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Recognizing the invaluable contribution of senior leaders, the president has pledged to provide due respect and support to the veteran members, while also providing opportunities for the youth to actively participate in politics.

“One of the key strategies will be to bolster the frontal wings of the party in the state, empowering them with capable and competent leaders. This move is aimed at strengthening the party's reach and influence across various sectors of society”, said Saha.

The president's immediate priority lies in addressing the weak points identified during the recently concluded state assembly elections.

“A thorough assessment of the challenges faced will be undertaken, and concrete steps will be taken to resolve these issues before the upcoming Lok Sabha election”, said Asish.

The PCC Chief further informed that to kickstart the process of rejuvenation, a comprehensive meeting will be held with district and sub-divisional leaders.

“This gathering will serve as a platform to collectively devise a range of programs and strategies to overcome the present situation and foster a culture of democracy in the state”, he added.