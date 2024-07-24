The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) has initiated a pre-feasibility study for a pump storage project in Tripura's Longtharai Valley Sub-division, Dhalai District. This development comes in response to the increasing power demand in the state, which has surged to 300 MW during peak hours and is projected to exceed 750 MW.

In a press briefing on Wednesday, Biswajit Basu, Managing Director of Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), highlighted the state's constrained power resources, noting the limited hydro potential beyond the existing Dumboor Hydro Power Plant. NHPC, recognizing this challenge, has pinpointed several potential locations for the pump storage project, with Longtharai Valley being a prime candidate.

"NHPC has tasked Tata Consulting Engineers with the preparation of a pre-feasibility report. Should the findings be favorable, this project could significantly transform Tripura's power landscape," stated Basu.

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Additionally, Basu revealed that TSECL is progressing with a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the underground cabling of power lines in Agartala. This initiative, part of the Smart City project, involves laying both 11 kV and Low Tension lines underground, executed in two phases. The DPR preparation is in full swing, with financial planning concurrently underway.

"We have already commenced the groundwork for underground cabling in Agartala, to be carried out in phases under the Smart City project and TSECL’s initiatives," Basu elaborated.

To bolster the state's power infrastructure, TSECL has stationed power officials and linemen on 24/7 duty across its 67 power sub-divisions. Over 20,000 distribution transformers have been installed, with plans for replacements starting from early August, aligning with the pre-Durga Puja maintenance schedule.

"We are enhancing call center capacities and providing mobile contact numbers at the sub-divisional level to ensure residents can report any power issues promptly," Basu added.