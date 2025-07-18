NHPC to set up first pumped storage project in Northeast with 800 MW capacity in Tripura

The National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) will establish an 800 MW Pumped Storage Project (PSP) in the state, making it the first such facility in the North-East region since the 900 MW Bagmundi project in West Bengal’s Purulia.

Tripura Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath made the announcement during the 29th North Eastern Region Power Committee (NERPC) meeting held in Guwahati on July 18. The new PSP, aimed at bolstering renewable energy generation, is part of the state’s wider commitment to clean energy and sustainable infrastructure.

During the meeting, Nath also played a pivotal role in preventing a financial setback for the region. A proposal introduced at the Technical Committee meeting on July 17 sought to raise gas prices for the OTPC Palatana power project. Nath strongly opposed the move, arguing it would impose significant additional costs on consumers. Following his intervention, the proposal was withdrawn.

Emphasising India’s push for green energy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nath highlighted Tripura’s alignment with the National Green Hydrogen Mission. He underscored the state’s clean energy achievements, including the installation of approximately 45,000 solar street lights, 4,900 solar pumps, 215 micro-grids, 3 MW of solar rooftop units, and 2 MW of off-grid solar systems, generating a total of 26 MW of solar power.



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He confirmed that NHPC’s pumped storage project in Tripura will be implemented in accordance with Ministry of Power guidelines. It is set to become a crucial renewable asset in the Northeast.

To further strengthen the power infrastructure, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) is extending financial support under a ₹2,275 crore agreement with the Tripura government. This funding will help modernise the power distribution system and enhance efficiency. Two major projects—the Rokhia gas-based power plant in Sepahijala and the Gomati hydropower project—will be upgraded under the initiative. The Rokhia plant’s capacity will be doubled from 63 MW, while the Doombur hydel plant’s output will rise from 5 MW to 10 MW.

Nath also announced the finalisation of a comprehensive roadmap for Tripura’s Inter-State Transmission System (ISTS) development up to 2031–32. This includes the construction of new GIS/AIS substations, expansion of transmission lines, upgrading Extra High Voltage (EHV) substations, and replacing aging conductors with high-efficiency HTLS conductors. Future plans extending to 2034–35 are also under active evaluation.