Tripura police forms special task force to tackle illegal immigration

In a decisive move to curb illegal immigration, the West Tripura District Police has constituted a 15-member Special Task Force (STF) to detect, identify, and deport illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and Myanmar.

The task force has been formed under the directives of Dr. Kiran Kumar, Superintendent of Police, West Tripura, and includes the Officers-in-Charge of all 15 police stations in the district. It will be led by Debasish Saha, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District Intelligence Branch (DIB).

Tripura shares an 856-kilometre-long international border with Bangladesh, making it a sensitive and strategic zone in terms of cross-border movement. The STF has been tasked with targeting individuals who have either settled illegally or have been apprehended within the district.



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As per the official order, once an individual is identified as an illegal Bangladeshi national or Rohingya after proper enquiry, their biometrics (fingerprints and facial photographs) along with demographic details must be captured and uploaded to the Foreigners Identification Portal maintained by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Following this, the individual will be handed over to the Border Security Force (BSF) for deportation or repatriation to their native country.

The DySP (DIB) has also been instructed to maintain regular data records on a weekly, fortnightly, and monthly basis, ensuring efficient tracking and reporting of all related activities.

This initiative comes amidst growing concerns over national security and demographic changes due to illegal immigration, and aligns with the Centre’s broader policy to monitor and regulate cross-border infiltration in the Northeast.