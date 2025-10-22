NHRC takes suo motu cognizance of attacks on journalists in Tripura, issues notice to DGP

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of media reports concerning attacks on journalists in Tripura on 21st September.

The Commission has issued notices to the Director General of Police of Tripura, Anurag Dhankar, seeking detailed reports on the incidents within two weeks.

According to reports, a journalist in Tripura was assaulted by a group of miscreants wielding sticks and sharp weapons while covering a clothes distribution programme organised by a political party in Hezamara, West Tripura. The journalist’s motorcycle was also stolen during the attack.



Also Read: Tripura Civil Society calls 24-hour bandh over Tiprasa Accord, illegal infiltration concerns

On the same day, four BJP workers, including BJP ST Morcha vice president Mangal Debbarma, and journalist Kamal Kanti Tripura of a local TV channel sustained injuries after supporters of Tipra Motha allegedly attacked the cloth distribution event.

The NHRC’s intervention underscores growing concerns about the safety of journalists in the state.