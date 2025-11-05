NMC sanctions 50 additional MBBS seats for Tripura Medical College, Ambedkar Hospital

Chief Minister Manik Saha announced that the National Medical Commission (NMC) has approved 50 additional MBBS seats each for Tripura Medical College (TMC) and Dr B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Teaching Hospital in Agartala.

With the latest approval, the total intake capacity at TMC has risen from 100 to 150 seats, bringing the cumulative number of MBBS seats in the state to 450.

“This marks a major step forward in Tripura’s efforts to expand medical education and improve healthcare access,” Chief Minister Saha stated in a Facebook post.



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Highlighting the government’s consistent focus on healthcare development, Saha said that over the past three years, Tripura has secured an additional 225 MBBS seats, reflecting its steady progress in strengthening medical infrastructure.

The Chief Minister also expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda for their continued support in enhancing Tripura’s healthcare sector.

“This achievement is a remarkable milestone in our ongoing mission to improve medical education and ensure better healthcare services for the people of Tripura,” Saha added.