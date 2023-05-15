Day after former Tripura Chief Minister Manik Sarkar said that TIPRA Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma caught in a trap over appointment of interlocutor issue, Pradyot on May 15 sharply reacted on the statement and asserted that no one even the powerful people sitting in power right now can fool the TIPRASA anymore.

On May 14, Sarkar who is also member of CPI(M) politburo, has said, “Pradyot Kishore should be asked and he can clarify the issue. He has been caught in a trap. Now he has to think about how he will get free from this trap. Why would I waste time talking about it? Let us see what he says.”

Replying on the issue, Pradyot wrote on Twitter, "Manik Babu you are right in one thing many people have tried and will try to fool tiprasa ! Whether it's me or a poor person in a village ! Let me assure you neither you nor the powerful people sitting in power right now can fool the tiprasa anymore ! If u have one inch of love for us the indigenous people speak for the exclusion of The current script and inclusion of roman script in CBSE".

He further said that he maintains a personal respect for Sarkar.

"While I maintain personal respect for you Manik Babu I have to state that no one , NO ONE has spoken for our indigenous people after elections apart from me ! And I am sorry but if anyone plays with our sentiments there will be repercussions in the long run . We are not anyone's vote bank", he added.

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