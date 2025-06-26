No political bias in welfare delivery, focus on tribal upliftment: Tripura Minister

Tripura’s Power, Agriculture, and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Ratan Lal Nath reaffirmed the state government's commitment to inclusive and unbiased development while addressing a special programme under the “Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh – Dharti Aaba Janbhagidari Abhiyan” at Lefunga R.D. Block in West Tripura district on Wednesday.

The initiative, rolled out to celebrate tribal heritage and ensure community participation in governance, saw enthusiastic attendance from the Janajati communities. Minister Nath underscored the holistic vision of the Centre and State to uplift tribal areas, aligning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas.

“Our government is working tirelessly to transform Janajati regions with better schools, hospitals, roads, housing, markets, and free rice distribution. We believe that the development of tribal areas is the cornerstone of realising inclusive progress,” he said.

Citing the ongoing efforts in Lefunga as a case in point, Nath said that the government has prioritised investment in school infrastructure to ensure better educational outcomes in remote areas. He also mentioned that the state is bridging gaps in infrastructure and services by closely coordinating with the central government.



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Rejecting accusations of selective implementation, Minister Nath emphasised the impartiality of the current administration. “Whether it is the PM Vishwakarma Yojana or any other welfare scheme, we deliver without considering anyone’s political affiliation. Our goal is to reach every eligible citizen with fairness and efficiency,” he asserted.

The event also included a range of public services for the local population. On-the-spot facilities such as the issuance of Permanent Resident of Tripura Certificates (PRTC), Aadhaar cards, and marriage certificates were offered. In a major push for economic empowerment, agricultural tools were distributed to local farmers, while 30 traditional Janajati weavers received weaving machines to support their livelihoods.

Concluding his address, Minister Nath reiterated that Tripura is on the path of economic recovery and growth, highlighting the rise in per capita income and the absence of a financial crisis in the state.

The programme forms part of the larger Janjatiya Gaurav Varsh campaign, which celebrates tribal pride while strengthening public awareness and participation in developmental schemes.