Tripura records 34 per cent drop in road accident deaths

In a significant road safety milestone, Tripura has recorded a 34% decline in road traffic accident (RTA) deaths this year, according to Superintendent of Traffic Police, Kanta Jangir.

Addressing the media on Thursday, SP Jangir highlighted the department’s intensified crackdown on traffic violations since June 9. “We’ve launched a special statewide drive against non-standard and fake number plates, plate tampering, loud silencers, and road permit violations,” she said.

As part of the campaign, traffic police conducted operations across key points in Agartala, including North Gate, RMS Chowmuhani, Ashram Chowmuhani, AD Nagar, and Post Office Chowmuhani. “So far, we’ve identified 635 non-standard number plates. Notices and challans have been issued accordingly, and 26 bikes were seized. Today alone, we detected and seized 55 fake or non-standard plates,” she added.



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On accident prevention, SP Jangir said a dedicated team has surveyed black spots and accident-prone areas to pinpoint the root causes of accidents. “The findings will be submitted to the relevant department for necessary action,” she noted.

Additional measures include an increase in nakas (checkpoints) and the deployment of interceptor vehicles. Special evening drives from 6 PM to 8 PM are also underway across the state.

“These efforts have shown encouraging results,” she said. “Compared to last year, overall road traffic accidents are down by 11%, fatal accidents by 32%, and deaths by 34%.”