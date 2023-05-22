Tripura Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha on May 22 claimed that there is no rift in the party as the problems are solved by BJP top brass.

Addressing a press conference this evening after attending the party’s ‘Karyakarini Baithak’ held at Charilam Higher Secondary School in Sepahijala district, the CM said that in the meeting the leaders discussed strategies to secure victory in the upcoming elections, emphasizing the importance of booth empowerment.

Chief Minister Saha in the meeting has also highlighted the significance of the Lok Sabha election and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's nine years in office.

He further said, “Our party is always united and there is no question that should arise on it. We all are united and there is no problem. Our party is like a family. In family problems happen ultimately it’s solved by our guardians. And we talk to each other”.

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He however didn’t want to make any comment on the former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s statement where he said ‘outsiders’ are interfering with the party to weaken its organization.

After a daylong meeting, the Chief Minister told reporters that in today’s Karyakarini Baithak, the leaders of the party focused especially on the Lok Sabha election.

“Every year BJP organizes its Karyakarini Baithak and this time it is not exceptional. However, this time we have held discussions on some other subjects. In this meeting, we focused on the Lok Sabha election and nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We have also held a discussion on booth empowerment and we are working on strengthening 3328 booths with the aim of the party’s victory. Following the Lok Sabha election we are focusing on strengthening booths. We have also held discussions on the present political condition and activities of other political parties”, said the Chief Minister.

The CM has also expressed his gratitude towards Prime Minister Modi for working tirelessly for the development of common people by introducing various beneficiary schemes, and flagship schemes.

During the meeting, former Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, MP Rebati Tripura, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhoumik, other cabinet ministers and BJP state leaders were present.