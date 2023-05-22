Claiming that there is a steep rise in the number of deaths caused by malaria in tribal-dominated remote pockets in Tripura, former MLA and Convener of TIPRA Citizens Federation Tapas Dey has written a letter to the Chief Minister Dr Manik Saha demanding to take effective measures for eradication of mosquito and the consequent malarial effect.

In the letter, Dey said that tribal insurgency is a folklore day in Tripura but next to tribal insurgency, malaria has emerged as the most potent threat to the state's eight districts with the state government urging the Union Health and family welfare ministry to supply the latest drugs to battle the escalating menace.

“Though malaria has almost disappeared from other parts of the country, it remains a major threat in Tripura which is still reeling under the scourge of malaria. A steep rise in the number of deaths caused by malaria in tribal-dominated remote pockets has set off alarm bells ringing in the state health department”, the letter reads.

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In the letter to CM Dr Saha, the TIPRA leader claimed that the situation has taken a turn for the worse with South Tripura being identified as "malaria drug-resistant" as many patients have been found to carry Plasmodium falciparum virus in their blood transmitted by Anopheles mosquitoes.

He also said that the Union health ministry has been supplying the state health department with "second generation" malaria drugs like chloroquine but it has failed to prevent the spread of malaria in South, Gomati, Unakoti, Dhalai, North Tripura, West Tripura districts, Khowai and in Sephaijala district.

“Earlier DDT used to be sprayed at regular intervals in the households and the drains. But nowadays this system has evaporated. In the drains, Gapppi fish was also cultivated and it proved to be an effective measure. But that also stopped. I find our Chief Minister very pragmatic and moreover, he is also a doctor. It is high time that your august self rises to the occasion and take effective measures for eradication of mosquito and the consequent malarial effect”, the letter added.

He also said that the Union health ministry has been supplying the state health department with "second generation" malaria drugs like chloroquine but it has failed to prevent the spread of malaria in South, Gomati, Unakoti, Dhalai, North Tripura, West Tripura districts, Khowai and in Sephaijala district.

“Earlier DDT used to be sprayed at regular intervals in the households and the drains. But nowadays this system has evaporated. In the drains, Gapppi fish was also cultivated and it proved to be an effective measure. But that also stopped. I find our Chief Minister very pragmatic and moreover, he is also a doctor. It is high time that your august self rises to the occasion and take effective measure for eradication of mosquito and the consequent malarial effect”, the letter added.