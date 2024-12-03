All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners have decided to stop providing hotel services to Bangladeshi citizens.

The decisions came after alleged atrocities against minorities and the arrest of ISKCON member Chinmoy Krishna Das Prabhu in Bangladesh.

In a press release, the hotel owners stated that India is a secular country, and they respect all religions.

"However, in recent times, incidents in Bangladesh, such as the desecration of the Indian national flag and actions by certain extremists against the minority Hindu community in Bangladesh, have been deeply troubling. Such behaviour has occurred before but never to this extent. The current situation is extremely concerning. In our state, we extend hospitality to citizens from Bangladesh for various reasons, but the conduct of certain groups towards the minorities in their country is highly condemnable," the press release stated.

The All Tripura Hotel and Restaurant Owners Association further informed that, in an emergency meeting, it was unanimously decided that Bangladeshi citizens temporarily visiting the state will not be provided any hotel services.



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