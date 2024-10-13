Tripura witnessed a smooth and peaceful Durga Puja celebration this year, with no reports of any untoward incidents across the state during the festival, according to police officials. The immersion of Durga idols began on Saturday, and the process continues under strict guidelines.

Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Law and Order, Ananta Das, stated, “The puja passed off peacefully, with no major incidents reported amid heightened security. Organisers also ensured that noise pollution was kept under control, with loudspeakers maintained below the permissible limit of 65 decibels."

Das further added that all puja organisers have been instructed to complete the immersion of idols by October 14. "Around 50 committees completed the process on Saturday, while the remaining immersions will be conducted by the deadline as per government guidelines,” he said.

The immersion of the two-armed Goddess Durga idol, traditionally worshipped at the Rajbari, also took place on Saturday with thousands of devotees in attendance.

Meanwhile, the Information and Cultural Affairs (ICA) Department is set to host the grand 'Mayer Gamon' (farewell) carnival on October 14, marking the conclusion of the festive days. Chief Minister Manik Saha and his cabinet members will attend the event at Ujjayanta Palace, according to ICA Director Bimbiar Bhattacharjee.

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