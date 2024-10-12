Border Security Force (BSF) deployed in Tripura has detained 9 Bangladeshi nationals from different areas in the state.

A BSF official on Saturday told India Today NE that on specific information, BSF troops deployed in the area of Border Out Post Shyampara under the Sabroom subdivision of South District, Tripura, apprehended 04 Bangladeshi nationals including three males and one female while they were trying to negotiate the border fencing.

The official said that all four apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of District Chattogram, Bangladesh.

"In another operation on specific information, one Bangladeshi national was apprehended in the area of Border Out Post Anandpur under Sonamura of Sephaijala District, Tripura. The individual was found in possession of Bangladeshi Currency, 3600 Taka & Indian Currency Rs 3000. The apprehended Bangladeshi national is a resident of District Dhaka, Bangladesh.



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Additionally, BSF troops conducted further operations that led to the apprehension of 02 Bangladeshi illegal immigrants in the general area of Dharmanagar under Dharmanagar, North District, Tripura and in the area of Border Out Post Sabroom, Sabroom, South District, Tripura along with Rs 5540 (Indian currency) in their possession. Apprehended Bangladesh nationals are residents of Dhaka District & Cumilla District of Bangladesh respectively", said BSF.

He informed that in a separate coordinated joint operation conducted by BSF troops along with sister agencies, 02 Bangladeshi nationals ( 01 male & 01 female) were apprehended at Agartala railway station while they were attempting to board the train. Both apprehended Bangladeshi nationals are residents of the Mymensingh District of Bangladesh.

"Further enquiry is under progress. In recent times BSF has not only intensified the operations against the infiltrators but also strengthened the anti-infiltration apparatus to prevent the infiltration into Indian territory", he added.