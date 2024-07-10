Union Minister of State for Tourism, Suresh Gopi, on Wednesday, said that the Northeast has significant potential in tourism and the government is working on various platforms in this region for the development of tourism.

The MoS, who arrived here on Tuesday, made this statement after visiting Neermahal, a famous tourist destination located at Melaghar under Sepahijala District, on Wednesday.

Speaking with reporters, the MoS said, “I was so happy after witnessing Neermahal. I am thrilled by the view. This is the first time I have come here. There are more attractions like Unakoti, Tripura Sundari Temple, etc. It is now our duty to develop such tourist spots. Not only in Tripura but the seven sisters have great potential in tourism. Today, I am seeing the unseen potential in Tripura. I will work to bring platforms here for the development of tourism.”



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Tripura Tourism Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, who also joined him, said the state government would procure soundless boats for various water bodies where famous tourist destinations are located.



He mentioned that the ongoing projects were reviewed by the Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi, who also held detailed discussions on the upcoming developmental projects.

“Today, the MoS has said that we should not only focus on Tripura but also on how we can develop the tourism of the entire Northeast, and he is considering this. We have taken a series of steps for the betterment of tourist spots, and tourist footfalls have increased since Sourav Ganguly became the brand ambassador of Tripura Tourism, leading to revenue generation. In Neermahal, we will deploy some soundless boats. The boats currently here are insufficient for tourists. Not only in Neermahal but also in Chabi Mura, Narkel Kunja, and other water bodies, adequate boats will be deployed. More development will be done for Neermahal. There is no lack of funds. PM Modi has emphasized the development of tourism,” he added.