In a landmark move to facelift the railway infrastructure, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually lay the foundation stones for re-development of 56 stations over Northern Frontier Railway under Amrit Bharat Station Scheme on August 6, 2023.



Governor of Assam and Chief Minister of Assam will grace the occasion by their presence at Narangi station.

Governor of Nagaland and Chief Minister of Tripura will be present at Dimapur and Udaipur stations respectively.

MP’s, local MLA’s and eminent personalities of the society will be present at various stations with other state dignitaries during the foundation laying ceremony.

Out of 56 stations of NFR, 32 stations are in Assam. Among the other stations, 03 stations are in Tripura, 16 stations are in West Bengal, 03 stations are in Bihar and one station each in Nagaland and Meghalaya. Rs. 1960 crores will be utilized for re-development of these 56 stations. Some of the major stations includes Narangi, Jagiroad, Dibrugarh, Sibsagar Town in Assam; Udaipur, Dharmanagar, Kumarghat in Tripura; New Alipurduar, Jalpaiguri Road, Hasimara in West Bengal; Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Barsoi Jn. In Bihar, Dimapur in Nagaland and Mendipathar in Meghalaya.

The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme has been launched recently for development of Railway stations over Indian Railways. This scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. The development under the scheme will highlight a commitment to modernize the rail infrastructure in Northeast with better and upgraded amenities for rail users.

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