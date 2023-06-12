Tripura Police on June 11 night arrested one person and seized a huge cache of banned cough syrups worth Rs 1.35 crore at the Churaibari Checkpost of the Assam-Tripura border.

Speaking on the issue, North Tripura District Superintendent of Police, Bhanupada Chakraborty said that on Sunday late at night, they had received information that a truck bearing an Assam registration number was approaching Tripura from Assam carrying a huge cache of banned cough syrup.

“Soon we have received the information we have beefed up security and managed to detain the truck at the Churaibari check post in North Tripura District. During a thorough search of the vehicle, we found around 500 sacks of wheat but behind these sacks, they kept 84 boxes containing 26, 870 bottles of Eskuf-banned cough syrups”, the SP added.

He further informed that they have seized the items and arrested the driver identified as Sahanuj who is a resident of Hyderabad.

“The black market price of this product would be Rs 1.35 crore. We are interrogating the matter”, the SP said.

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