In a significant step towards reducing paper usage and enhancing transparency in the government, Dr Manik Saha, the Chief Minister of Tripura, inaugurated the 'Training Program of Members of Tripura Legislative Assembly' under the 'National e-Vidhansabha Application' on Monday.

Expressing his views during the inauguration of the training program, the Chief Minister highlighted that Tripura is possibly the third state to introduce the e-Vidha Sabha. He emphasized the need to utilize this technology effectively in order to make the assembly paperless.

"Tripura is perhaps the third state where e-Vidha Sabha has been introduced. If we can utilize this technology effectively, our assembly can become paperless. Currently, there is a substantial amount of paperwork in the assembly, and it can be challenging to locate specific documents promptly. Our government is actively working towards digitization and making the country paperless, including various offices in our state”, said the CM.

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The Chief Minister stated that the introduction of e-Vidha Sabha would facilitate easy and quick document generation for everyone.

“This application would enhance the efficiency and transparency of our government while reducing costs and optimizing resources. NeVa is indeed a remarkable initiative, and it is part of the digital program initiated by the Government of India. The primary objective is to digitize and integrate various legislative functions, such as drafting, tabling questions, committee proceedings, and digitized assembly proceedings. This system eliminates the need for carrying physical papers, benefiting all individuals, including the MLAs of the house. I personally witnessed this system when our Prime Minister inaugurated the new parliament house. It will save time, reduce paper usage, and also provide electronic voting systems. I am proud to have been present during the inauguration of such an innovative system in our assembly. The increased transparency will greatly benefit future generations."

During the program, Speaker of Tripura Legislative Assembly Biswabandhu Sen, Deputy Speaker Ram Prasad Paul, Chief Whip Kalyani Roy, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath, leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma and other MLAs and officials were present along with CM Dr Saha.